D. Marlene Hanquist

June 1, 1929 - August 21, 2020

D. Marlene Hanquist, 91 of Lincoln, passed away August 21, 2020. Marlene was born on June 1, 1929, in Polk, NE, to Robert and Catherine Grace (Carlson) Shostrom. Marlene is survived by her son Rodney (wife Julie) Hanquist of Lincoln and daughter Joyce (husband Richard) Sedlak of Lincoln, a grand daughter McKenzie Stevens and a sister Karen Jones. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Miland, infant sister Roberta, brother Dorrell Shostrom and brother-in-law Mel Jones. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St. Current Covid restrictions apply. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/105603761223856/live/ www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
