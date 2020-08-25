Gerald (Jerry) Raymond Wolvin

October 15, 1934 - August 21, 2020

Gerald (Jerry) Raymond Wolvin passed away August 21, 2020. He was born October 15, 1934 to Roland & Martha Winnifred (Kinnamon) Wolvin near Utica NE. During his lifetime Jerry served in the U.S. Army and retired from Goodyear after 32 years. He enjoyed playing the trombone and won several excellents as a young man and later in life played in many bands such as Seward Band and Firehouse 5. He also was a Triple A trap-shooter winning several shoots and collecting lots of awards. Jerry enjoyed volunteering at the Lincoln Trap & Skeet Club and made many good friends there. He loved to talk with people and always had a good story to tell. Left to cherish Gerald's memory is his daughter Suzanne (Jim) Dockery, Lincoln NE ; favorite grandson Jared Knuth and significant other Melissa Harrel, Wahoo NE; favorite granddaughter Lindsay (Tracy) Mackey, Berthoud CO; favorite step grandson Drew Dockery; Lincoln NE; great granddaughters Kaylynn Knuth and Layla Mackey; brother Ronnie (Lucille) Wolvin, McCook NE; sister Sherry Dewitt, McComb MS; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife Ardith Wolvin, two sons Steven and Thomas Wolvin and his parents. Funeral Services will be 10AM Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church 555 S 33rd St, Lincoln NE with Pastor Dietrich officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Lincoln Trap & Skeet Club. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.