Eleanora Ann Goodrich

April 27, 1924 - August 23, 2020

Eleanora Ann Goodrich, age 96, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Eleanora was born April 27, 1924 in Danville IL. to Joseph and Lillian Richardson. Eleanora is preceded in death by her husband, James Goodrich. Eleanora is survived by her loving children, James J. Goodrich, Jeannie (Varyl) Doehring, Judy (Bill) Fleischman; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 6:30 PMA private family celebration of life will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 with a public interment at 10:15 am at Lincoln Memorial Park, meet at gate two. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials to Country House 5720 S 25th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Go to www.lincolnfh.com for more information.