Jane Allman

June 30, 1923 - August 21, 2020

Jane Allman, 97, of Lincoln, died August 21, 2020. Born June 30, 1923 in Monmouth, IL to Franz and Josephine Ahlstrand. She attended Drake University, where she was active in Delta Gamma. She married Tom Allman in 1952, and they came to Lincoln in 1957 with their 2 sons Tom W. and Peter E. Jane was a member of Westminster Church, serving as a deacon, and taught Sunday school. She enjoyed playing bridge every Friday with her friends. Jane played tennis for over 30 years with the "Tuesday night tennis" group. She enjoyed going to her prayer group meeting every Thursday. Survivors include her sons Thomas W. Allman and Peter (Maureen) Allman, grandchildren Sara and Nate, and caretaker Mindy Liebelt. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her sister Sara, and her brother Koyne. A private family service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Inurnment in church columbarium. Memorials are suggested to Lighthouse, 2601 N. St., Westminster Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd., or your choice. Condolences at www.bmlfh.com.