Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Owen Cary

David Owen Cary

August 19, 2020

David Owen Cary, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed peacefully from this world on August 19, 2020 at Journey House Hospice Care (Tabitha Nursing Home), in Lincoln, NE. He was a life member of VFW Post 9776 (Ashland, NE). David met his future wife Wanda (Mercer) in Laramie Wyoming. They married in August of 1956 in Laramie Wyoming and were married for 58 years. David Cary retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Lincoln NE in 1997. David will be cremated, and his ashes interred next to his loving wife at the Omaha National Veterans Cemetery on September 17, 2020 @ 1PM. David was preceded in death by his loving wife. He will be greatly missed. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.