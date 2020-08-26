Menu
Tina M. Schaben

October 27, 1972 - August 23, 2020

Tina M. Schaben, age 47 years, of Seward, born October 27, 1972, passed away August 23, 2020. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, August 27, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation will resume at 5:30 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 28, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating Mass. (Due to limited seating at the church overflow seating will be at the Ag Pavilion where the service will be broadcast via Facebook). Graveside service and interment: Seward Cemetery, Seward. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Schaben family for future desingations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
