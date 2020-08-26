Dennis "Hondo" Brdicko

January 31, 1943 - August 20, 2020

Dennis "Hondo" Brdicko of Lincoln, NE passed away August 20, 2020. Dennis retired from a career in radio that took him from Lincoln, NE to Des Moines, IA. With tremendous humor and wit, Dennis brought laughter and joy to all. Dennis is survived by wife Joan; son Noel (Jodi) Brdicko of Omaha, NE; daughter Tracy (Alex) Moore of San Diego, CA; step-daughter Angie (Jeff) Hockett of Carlisle, IA; grand-children Nicholas Brdicko, Owen Moore, Kelsey Hockett, Katelyn Hockett and Kasey Hockett; sister De Hansen of Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews. In lieu of a service the family requests that you raise a toast to family and friends. Private gathering to be held at a future date. Memorials directed to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com