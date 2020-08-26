James E. "Jim" Pfister

November 18, 1939 - August 22, 2020

James E. "Jim" Pfister, 80, of Lincoln, passed away August 22, 2020. Born November 18, 1939 in Lusk, WY to John and Marian (Cogdill) Pfister. Jim work as a machinist at National Crane in Waverly for 28+ years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of United Charter of U. S. Steel Workers #8612. Family members include his daughter Kimberly D. Soukup, of Lincoln. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Roberta. Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. Monday (8-31-20) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. A Celebratory reception will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society, 2320 Park Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68502. Visitation will be from noon – 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" or condolences online at Roperandsons.com