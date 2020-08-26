Menu
James Harry Studnicka

December 8, 1937 - August 19, 2020

James Harry Studnicka, 82, of Lincoln, passed away August 19, 2020. Born December 8, 1937 in Lincoln, NE to Robert A. and Neola (O'Hara) Studnicka. James was a graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He sold Harper & Row College Textbooks; taught art at Lincoln Pius; volunteered and taught art at Madonna for 20 years. James loved politics and ran for office several times; he was an avid card player. James was a member of the Havelock Businessman's Association.

Family members include his daughter Margaret Riege, Greenwood; son Phillip (Wanda) Studnicka, Lincoln; grandchildren James and Ian Vaske, Otis and Anton Riege, Hanna (Donavan) Gardener, Julaina and Emily Riege, Andrew Studnicka, Natasha (Vic) Miller and Troy Reed; great-grandchildren Aleiah Black, Ava Gardner, Carl Miller, Josiah and Mariah Blakley; brother Charles (Patricia) Studnicka, Lincoln; sister-in-law Janet Studnicka; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Alyce and brother Thomas Studnicka.

Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (8-29-20) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Memorials to Southlake Village Rehabilitation & Care Center, 9401 Andermatt Drive, Lincoln, NE 68526. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance "Hugs from Home Project" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
