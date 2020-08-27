Menu
Virginia Simmons

September 6, 1932 - August 23, 2020

Virginia Simmons of Lincoln, died August 23 at age 87. She was born September 6, 1932 in Darby, Iowa to George and Carrie née Benson Simmons. She completed her BS at Union College and MA (education), PhD (psychology) and PhD (education) at George Peabody College, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN.

She was a Eunice Kennedy Scholar through the Kennedy Foundation. In the 1960's Peabody had a unique and accelerated graduate program where Virginia completed masters and dual doctorates in three years.

Professor Simmons was the driving force and cofounder of the George Stone Lab School at Union College and for 20 plus years served as the chair of the Humanities Department. She was a member of the College View Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Virginia is survived by her brother Royal Simmons of Centerville, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters and six brothers.

Memorial services and condolences will be posted at the Aspen Mortuary website aspenaftercare.com. Memorials to George Stone School, Union College.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 27, 2020.
