Roland "Rollie" Snuttjer

October 29, 1938 - August 18, 2020

Roland "Rollie" Snuttjer was born on October 29, 1938 in Doon, IA to Edward and Anna Snuttjer, and passed away in Lincoln, NE on August 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Rollie was proud of his time spent working for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services where he specialized in working with persons with disabilities. He received his Bachelors of Science Degree from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD and then later in life earned his Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Rollie loved reading and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Joyce; daughter Elizabeth (Brook) Taylor; stepchildren Kelly (Ruth) McBride, Marcia (Bruce) Healey, and Mike (Ane) McBride; grandchildren Erin (Jake) Thiem, Nick and Jack Healey, Mattie McBride, Paul, Andy, and Luke McBride, Niki and Rowan Taylor. Rollie was preceded in death by his parents, his son Brett, his grandson Cody McBride, and his brother Harlan.

Memorials can be directed to the Arthritis Foundation or Southwood Lutheran Church. There will be a private family service and burial at Yankee Hill Cemetery. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.