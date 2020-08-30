Rita (Albin) Zitek

August 28, 1926 - August 14, 2020

Rita was born in Brainard, NE, the second of ten children of Francis and Anne (Novacek) Albin. Rita's final years were at South Haven Living Center memory unit in Wahoo, NE, where she received the compassion, love, dignity and respect that Rita herself gave so generously to others throughout her life. Preceded in death by son, Daniel; great-grandson, Zeilan; and former spouse, Leo Zitek. Survived by children, Judith, Bob, Jeannie, James (Deon), Frank (Shannon); 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. No funeral services will be held. In death, as in life, Rita gave selflessly of herself and has gifted her body to Creighton University School of Medicine. Rita was a devout Catholic and a member of the Third Order of St. Francis. A Memorial Mass/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to St. Margaret Mary Parish in Omaha or the Alzheimer's Association in Rita's name. Online condolences may be submitted at www.Never-Gone.com/memorials/ritazitek.