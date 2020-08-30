Louis Harms

August 22, 1925 - August 27, 2020

Louis Harms, 95, of Lincoln, passed away August 27, 2020. He was born August 22, 1925 in Adams, Ne to John and Adelaide (Schmidt) Harms. Louis was a WWll army Veteran and a hardworking farmer. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Waverly, First Evangelical Covenant Church, Lincoln, and lifetime member of VFW Post #9875, Waverly.

He is survived by his children, Steve (Laurie) Harms, Russ (Julie) Harms, JoEllen (Guy) Griffith, all of Lincoln, Ne, LouAnn Vollertsen, of Syracuse, Ne, stepchildren, Steve (Nancy) Lind-Olson, Doug (Karen) Lind-Olson, Kevin (Gaylene) Olson, Bryan Olson, Karen and Mike Allen, 13 grandchildren, Jessica (Tim) McEwen, Seth (Linsey) Harms, Matt (Leah) Harms, Jake (Bri) Harms, Sam Harms, Joel (Cindy) Vollertsen, Josh (Christine) Vollertsen, Nate (Rachel) Vollertsen, Mitchell, Megan (Ryan) Keller, Cole (Cassaundra) Griffith, Austin (Chelsea) Griffith, Tom (Andrea) Jordison, 25 great-grandchildren, many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Eddie Harms, of Syracuse, Ne, and Willie Harms, of Beatrice, Ne. Preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Betty (1950-1986), wife, Janet, married in 1997, 4 sisters, 7 brothers, step-mother, Mabel Harms, 2 daughters-in-law, and 2 sons-in-law.

Private Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly, Ne. Memorials to First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone Street, Waverly, Ne 68462. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com