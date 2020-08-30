Bud Marshall

October 20, 1920 - August 15, 2020

Bud was born at home in Lincoln, NE, Oct. 20, 1920 to Clyde and Edith (Rink) Marshall. He passed Aug. 15; weeks short of his 100th Birthday. During his time on earth, Bud enjoyed a life of loving and giving. He especially loved dogs, kids and life in general. Whether it be his church, a neighbor or a need he saw, Bud never hesitated to help! He often said: "I don't want to die rich."

Bud was the third of four children. He attended Elliot, Whitter and Lincoln High schools. He spent a year in California prior to his senior year of high school when Lucy Marshall, a classmate, talked Bud into returning to Lincoln to graduate. Shortly thereafter in 1941, Bud enlisted in the Army Air Corps. Bud and Lucy were married June 14, 1941 before going into basic training. They "exaggerated" about their ages to the Justice of the Peace in Papillion in order to be married and 73 years later, they still smiled thinking about what they had pulled off.

Bud became a flight engineer for B-29s during WWII and was stationed in Texas multiple times as well as in the Pacific during the height of the war. He especially loved the B-36 model when it first appeared in the early 1950s. During the time Bud and Lucy were stationed in Puerto Rico, they adopted Sue Ellen, the light of Bud's life. Upon retirement from the U.S. Air Force as Captain, Bud and Lucy returned to Lincoln. Sue Ellen passed in 2000 and Lucy died in 2014.

Bud is survived by nieces and a number of great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews not to mention the many friends he met along the way. Always an innovator, during this time of quarantine, Bud still enjoyed "balcony time" where he could see family and friends from a distance when they visited him at Brentwood.

The family would like to give special thanks to Horisun Hospice, Journey House, Care Consultants, VA and the Brentwood staff.

Memorials may be given to Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach or Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Family-only graveside services with burial at Wyuka Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. We grieve Bud's passing, but know there were no loving words not spoken, or actions not taken for Bud lived life to the fullest to the end! Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com