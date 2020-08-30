Dale Albert Massa

April 22, 1932 - August 28, 2020

Dale Albert Massa, age 88, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Dale was born April 22, 1932 in St. Joseph Mo. to John and Charlotte Massa.

Dale is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years Marjorie Ann Massa; son Dale and daughter Vickie. Dale survived by his children, Francis Massa, Lanora Ford, Lisa (Bradley) Carpenter, Cindy (Anthony) Ellis; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; Sister, Erma (Larry) Shaw; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private family visitation will be held along with a private family service. A public interment will be held 11:00 am September 3, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park with military honors. Services will be live streamed at www.lincolnfh.com