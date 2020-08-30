Robert P. "Bob" Hunt

April 8, 1945 - August 28, 2020

Robert P. "Bob" Hunt, 75, of Lincoln, passed away Friday August 28, 2020. Born April 8, 1945 in Lincoln, NE to Robert L. and Norma (Heckman) Hunt. Bob grew up on a farm in rural Lincoln. He attended rural schools and was a member of 4-H. Lincoln Southeast high school graduate. An avid outdoorsman, Bob enjoyed fishing and hunting and all Husker sports. Bob was retired from Pfizer.

Family members include his constant companion Diana Stemper; sons Chad (Amy) Hunt and Aaron Hunt; grandchildren Ava and Christa Hunt; brother Ken (Sharen) Hunt; and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Funeral Service 1:00 pm Wednesday (9-2-2020) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill Rd). Livestream at roperandsons.com/Livestream. Limited Visitation Tuesday from 5:30 – 7:00 pm at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials to Nebraska Game and Parks, 2200 N. 33rd Street, Lincoln, NE 68503. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com