Sue "Susan" Diane (Louthan) Eman

August 3, 1955 - August 28, 2020

Sue "Susan" Diane (Louthan) Eman, age 65 passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Sue was born August 3, 1955 to Robert and Francis Louthan. Sue was a member of several groups including BNSF Vets as president, the last past president of the Burlington Ladies Auxiliary, BN NARVRE as secretary. She enjoyed in her past time being a "professional" BINGO player, taking casino trips on a bus, or just with friends. She was also an AVON rep and enjoyed this since 1994. She enjoyed being Mrs. Clause for many years and knowing that she had the house on the block that was known for the decorations every season and holiday. Her first love was always family. She loved cooking amazing meals that everyone could not wait to have during holidays, birthdays and just because. Oh, let us not forget she loved spoiling her grandson Robert most of all. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Frank Eman; daughter, Sherry (Nancy) Eman; grandson, Robert Eman-Newman; brother Richard Louthan; special family friend Laura Sysel; many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday October 1, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home but limited to the first 50 People. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park and all are welcome. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials to the family. For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com