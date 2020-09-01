Menu
LeRoy H. Collins

LeRoy H. Collins

June 25, 1936 - August 29, 2020

LeRoy H. Collins, 84, formerly of Greenwood, NE passed away August 29, 2020 in Lincoln. Born on June 25, 1936 to Edward and Cora (Arnold) Collins. In his younger years he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Family members include son Stanley (Anna) of Lincoln; daughter Lyndi (Jeff) Thoms of Syracuse, NE; grandchildren Casey (Kodey) Collins, Aaron (Kristin) Collins, Alexandria Collins, Brandon (Mikaela) Collins, Trevor (Kaitlyn) Wittrock and Kaelee (Jacob) Wittrock; great grandchildren Cameron, Evan, Sloan, Wren, Wyatt, Lydia, Sophie, Hadley, and Emersyn. Preceded in death by parents, 4 brothers and 1 sister. Funeral Service to be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln. Visitation to be held 1 hr. prior to services. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 1, 2020.
