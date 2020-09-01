Keith Bernard Kennedy

December 8, 1930 - August 28, 2020

Keith Bernard Kennedy entered into eternal rest on August 28, 2020 at home in Lincoln, NE with family by his side. Keith was born on December 8, 1930 to William and Rita Kennedy in Merna, NE. He attended and graduated from Merna High School in 1948. Keith attended Kearney State College where he ran track. He joined the United States Air Force in March, 1951 and served in the Korean War until March, 1955. Keith was married to Joan LaVerne Seeger on August 4, 1951 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Merna. To this union was born five children – Dianna, Kimberly, Denise, Randall, and Karolyn. After Keith's military service the family lived in Broken Bow, NE where Keith owned the Texaco Service Station until 1969. He then worked for the State of Nebraska, Motor Vehicle Dept., in the Vehicle Inspection Division. They moved to Lincoln, NE in 1977 when Keith became the Administrator of the Motor Vehicle Inspection Department. He then transitioned to Manager of the Motor Vehicle Drivers Exam Station in Lincoln from which he retired on February 29, 1996. Keith was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Broken Bow Elks Club. In Lincoln, he was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. In his younger years Keith enjoyed playing softball and was a member of the Knights of Columbus bowling team for many years in Broken Bow. After he retired he became a faithful Gateway Mall walker. Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; parents and in-laws; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Susie Kennedy; brothers-in-law, Paul Sanchez and Ervin Seeger. He is survived by his children, Dianna (Mike) Whitesel of Broken Bow, Kimberly (Mark) Reinhard of Hastings, Denise (Lonnie) Johnson of rural Greenwood, Randy (Tanya) Kennedy of Grand Junction, CO, Karolyn (Tom Davison) Kennedy of Lincoln; grandchildren Amy and Curt Thiele, Brian and Erin Whitesel, Joshua Reinhard, Brant Reinhard, Kelsea and Jayme Pavel, Cody Johnson, Amber and Blaine Callison, Brandon and Danielle Kennedy, Christa Kennedy, Travis and Sarah Schneider, Jake and Samantha Schneider and 19 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, MaryBeth Sanchez, Brule, NE and Pia Seeger, Federal Way, WA as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street in Lincoln, NE on September 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be September 1, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 with family present from 5-7 p.m. and a rosary 7 p.m. at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 O Street. Interment, Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to St. John's Catholic Church. Condolences: www.roperandsons.com