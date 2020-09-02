Donna E. Cave

May 8, 1923 - August 28, 2020

Donna E. Cave, 97, of Lincoln passed away on August 28, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born on May 8, 1923 in Havelock, NE to Dr. Perry Evans DDS & Frances (Seibert) Evans. She graduated from Havelock High School in 1940 and attended the University of Nebraska for one year. She was a secretary for many yearsShe liked to play golf and bridge and was a member of Martha Washington Order of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, Shrine Widows and attended First Evangelical Free Church.

Donna is survived by her daughter Robin Schaffert of Graham, TX; granddaughters Sally (Jason) Brunott & Angela (Maurice) Bryant all of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn & Emersyn Brunott & Gavin Bryant and 12 nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Otis W. "Bill" Cave Jr.; infant son Scott; sister Jean Tracy; and brothers Dr. Jerry Evans & Bruce Evans.

Burial will be in Wyuka Cemetery following private family services at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Memorials to Havelock United Methodist Church or Sesostris Shrine Transportation Fund. Condolences may be left @ www.bmlfh.com.