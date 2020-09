Karen Kay Hansel

August 29, 2020

Karen Kay Hansel 64 of Hickman, NE born in 1956 and raised in Columbus, NE. She passed away August 29, 2020. There will be a private family celebration of Karen's life at a later date. Memorials in Karen's name can be made to the Capital Humane Society. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences: bmlfh.com