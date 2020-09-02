Menu
Vicki Diane Meints

August 29, 2020

Vicki Diane Meints, 68, of Beatrice, NE passed away on August 29th, 2020 surrounded by family. She enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandchildren, crocheting, and watching TV especially the Hallmark channel.

Survivors includes, daughter, Chasity Meyers, sons; Daniel Urban and Matt Meints all of Beatrice, grandchildren; Trinity Meyers, Zoe Meyers, Michael Urban, Daniel Urban and Jessica Urban. She also left behind her brother Michael Rademacher. Preceded in death by son Trinity Meints, parents; Henry and Luella Rademacher.

Private family service will be held later. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
