Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Calvin D. Hansen

Calvin D. Hansen

May 19, 1955 - August 29, 2020

Cal Hansen, 65, of Lincoln, NE, died August 29, 2020. Born May 19, 1955 to Frank and Donna Hansen in Wakefield, Neb. Cal earned his JD from the University of NE College Of Law in 1982 and practiced law in Lincoln.

Survived by son Justin Hansen, Lincoln, daughter Christina Barajas (David) San Antonio, TX, brothers Greg (Joyce) Norfolk, Ron (Ana) Lexington, Don (Laura) Conago Park,CA, George (Leslie) Kearney; significant other Marty Schantell.

Visitation: Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. lincolnfh.com Memorials to family for later designation.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.