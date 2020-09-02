Eleanor Sack

Eleanor Sack, best known as, "Mac Sack" passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 in Crete, Nebraska at the age of 95. If it wasn't for her deteriorated sight, she probably would have had a book in one hand and knitting needles in the other. Mac was born on April 21, 1925 in Prescott, Arizona to Hugh and Mary MacKenzie.

Mac was raised in Chicago, Illinois and attended the Morgan Park Congregational Church where her father was the minister. Growing up in the church, generosity and helping others was something that always came naturally to her. She worked for the Navy during WWII and attended Drury University in Springfield, Missouri from 1943-1945 and then found her way to Crete to attend Doane University, before graduation in 1948, she met and married Harold Sack, an officer of Sack Lumber. They were wed by her father on June 21, 1946 in Chicago, but made their home in Crete.

Throughout her life, Mac donated her time as a Girl Scout Leader, Lioness, a writer for Crete News, Friends of the Library, Crete Public School Trust, Trustee Emeritus of Doane University, ESL teacher for over 20 years and received the Sertoma Service Mankind Award. She was an avid reader, knitter, and loved to travel the world. Her friends and family will miss her smile, intelligence, dry humor, and voicing her opinions. Mac was a long-time member of United Church of Christ in Crete.

She is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings; Jean Coupar, Dorothy Taylor, Ronald MacKenzie, Julia Steinberg, and Henry MacKenzie. She is survived by four children, Ronald (Deb) Sack (Crete), Barbara (Richard) Thompson (Boca Raton, FL), Mary (Don) Stremme (Overland Park, KS), and Pamela Hastings (Crete, NE). She was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren, Amy Vertin (Crete), Jennifer Yee (Manhattan Beach, CA), Jessica Thompson (Omaha), Kyle Stremme (Lake Oswego, OR), Sarah Lacy (Overland Park, KS), Jill Stremme (Keller, TX), Julia Stremme (Honolulu, HI), as well as ten great-grandchildren.

Cremation. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorials are being given to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.