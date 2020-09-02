Glen W. Allen

May 3, 1933 - August 28, 2020

Glen W. Allen, 87, formerly of Lincoln, passed away August 28, 2020 in Athens, TX. Born May 3, 1933 in Raymond, NE to Maurice and Olga (Steyer) Allen. Glen was a graduate of Hallam High School. He married Elvera Minzel on December 4, 1952 in Lincoln. He worked for 32+ years in production at Goodyear, retiring in 1984.Glen was a member of Capitol City Christian Church, Loyal Order of Moose and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Family members include his wife Elvera; sons Wesley (Linda) Allen, Lincoln, Michael (Susan) Allen Davey and Darrell Allen, Brainard; daughter Rita (Wayne) Foreman, Nebraska City; son-in-law Michael Gilbert, Lincoln; sister Eleanor (Ivan) Benes, Valparaiso; brothers Richard Allen, Lincoln, Robert (Marcella) Allen, Valparaiso; sister-in-law Wilma Allen, Lincoln; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Denise Gilbert, sister Marlene, brothers James and Larry Allen.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Friday (9-4-20) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill Rd) with Rev. Bill Thornton officiating. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are strongly encouraged for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com