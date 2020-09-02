Daniel Joseph Ott

April 30, 1953 - September 1, 2020

Daniel J. Ott, 67, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020, at his home in Lincoln, NE, where he was cared for by his family: his beloved wife of 46 years, Lyla; and adored children, Justin Ott and Amanda Gilbert, as he braved his final struggle with pancreatic cancer. Assisting were Amanda's husband, Josh, and their son, Ryker. The family would also like to thank the nursing staff at CHI Hospice, who provided compassionate care to both Dan and his family.

Dan was born on April 30, 1953, in Des Moines, IA, and adopted by the late Oliver and Eunice (Flynn) Ott, supportive and loving parents. Dan started his first business, mowing lawns, at age 13. When he turned 16, he began working at the corner grocery store, Hinky Dinky. In 1985, at age 32, he owned the store, and several others, with a group of partners. The group sold the stores in 1999, allowing Dan to begin a new career – retirement – at age 47. Working hard worked out well for Dan, but he also understood that success would not have been possible without the many people he loved and respected along the way: his family, friends, partners, employees and customers.

He and Lyla soon settled into a new home at Heritage Palms Golf & Country Club, in Ft. Meyers, FL, where they would continue their passion for golfing. Besides the golf course, some of Dan's fondest memories would be spending time with employees and other residents, in the Grill Room and, of course, his beloved Tiki Bar. Summer months were spent in Lincoln. Dan tackled retirement with the same gusto as his working life, traveling the world with his wife and friends, on the golf course, wherever it might be. Dan always believed he was the luckiest man alive and would be eternally grateful to everyone he met on his life's path.

He is survived by his wife, Lyla; children, Justin Ott and Amanda (Josh) Gilbert; and grandson, Ryker Gilbert; sisters, Kathy Ott (Mary Tourek) and Mary Ann (Bruce) Prenosil; Brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Larry & Melody Nebesniak; Sister-in-law, Kathy Nebesniak. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, parents-in-law Val & Bill Nebesniak, and brother-in-law Vic Nebesniak.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date.