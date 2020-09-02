Lola Jean Davison

January 26, 1937 - August 28, 2020

Lola Jean Davison, 83 of Syracuse, passed away on August 28, 2020 at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. She was born on January 26, 1937 to Chester & Edna (Heather) Parker in Syracuse. Lola Jean married Marvin J. Davison on June 25, 1955 in Syracuse. She worked for many years at Wheaton Tubing. Lola Jean was a member of the Syracuse United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her Grandchildren: Deana Irwin (Kevin Rohlfs); Melinda (Dave) Gronenthal, Tonia Beason, James Davison; Great-Grandchildren: Lane Rohlfs, Brittany Warren, Melody Warren, Sierra Bender, Angel Gillock; and 6 Great-Great-Grandchildren; Sister: Lorraine Seyersdahl; also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Step-Daughter: Marletta Mounce; Sister: Vivian Kreifels; Brothers-in-law: Richard Seyersdahl & Henry Kreifels.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4 at 10:30 A.M. at the Syracuse United Methodist Church. It will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Public graveside services will be held at 11:15 A.M. at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to family for later designation. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com