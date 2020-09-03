Dr. John Dale Boucher

July 15, 1942 - August 31, 2020

Dr. John Dale Boucher, 78, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31st, in his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with prostate cancer. John was born in Kearney, NE, on July 15, 1942, to Dale, and Elsie (Haining) Boucher. John attended school in the Kearney Public School system and graduated from KHS in 1960.

Upon graduation John joined the US Navy, where he served for 10 years in the Naval intelligence service, serving as a First Class Cryptologic Technician, including a year in Vietnam aboard the USS Oxford, AGTR1. Other duty stations were Treasure Island, CA, Adak, Alaska. Kamiseya Japan, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was discharged in Norfolk, Virginia in December of 1969.

Upon his discharge he spent a year in Australia and then returned to Kearney and enrolled at the University of Nebraska at Kearney studying pre-Veterinary Medicine, followed by 4 years at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine. John had a long and rewarding career as a Veterinarian, practicing in Lexington, Kearney, West Point and Dodge, and establishing Nebraska Veterinary Services (NVS) before retiring from practice to work in the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, until his total retirement in July of 2012.

While in Dodge, he was a member of the Dodge Fire Dept. and served as Commander of American Legion Post 122, and president of the Dodge public Library board. While in Lincoln he served as a TeamMates Mentor for a boy in elementary and middle school. John was a sought-after public speaker, making many, many humorous and patriotic speeches, as well as acting as Master of Ceremonies at many events. He was appointed as an Admiral in the Navy of the Great State of Nebraska in 2004 by Governor Mike Johanns.

During his life John enjoyed many adventurous activities including skydiving - making over 500 free fall parachute jumps, extensive rock climbing in the Blue Mountains of Australia, scuba diving in the Caribbean, and go-cart racing in Puerto Rico. But his passion was sailing and he spent many happy hours sailing with his brother Bill on their sailboat, the Zephyr, and later their unnamed 25' O'Day. He also enjoyed two sailing expeditions on a 35' sailboat in the Pacific Ocean.

John took great pride in watching the many performances and sporting events of his grandchildren. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and telling endless jokes to his grandchildren much to the chagrin of his wife.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Carol (Dobberstein) Boucher, his daughter Kelly (Boucher) Lindsay and her children with Mark, Samuel and Brooke Lindsay, his daughter Sarah (Boucher) Schweers, her husband James Schweers and their children Taylor, Jayden and Madison Schweers, his faithful dog Max, many loving family members and extended friends.

John's remains will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill Rd) at 10:00am on September 9th. Livestreaming will be available at roperandsons.com/livestream. Due to current restrictions with Covid-19 the service will be limited to immediate family and invited guests. In an effort to have a larger celebration of John's life we ask that you please send a favorite story of your time with him for the family to enjoy. John's ashes will be spread in a place that will allow him to be reintegrated with nature and return to the cycle of life. Donations may be made to the Capital Humane Society or to your local library. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com