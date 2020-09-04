Mary Lou Ware

August 27, 2020

Mary Lou Ware, 58, of Wolbach, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jay Hendrickson of Lincoln; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy Jr. and Shawna Ware of Wolbach; four grandchildren, Carter Dunlap, Raelynn Ware, Charli Hendrickson and Brody Hendrickson; parents, Larry and Gloria Prowett of Cushing; sisters and brother-in-law, Dawn and Keith Kreider of St. Paul and Cindy Flores of Grand Island; brothers and sister-in-law, Larry "Tiger" and Janet Prowett of Cushing and A.J. Prowett of St. Paul; sister-in-law, Peggy Ware of Constantine, MI; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Deb Ware of Constantine, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. Rev. Glenda Pearson will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with Mary Lou's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.