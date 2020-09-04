Dorothy Jean (Prouse) Nelson

December 23, 1930 - September 1, 2020

Dorothy Jean (Prouse) Nelson of Lincoln, NE passed away September 1, 2020. Dorothy was born in Golden, Colorado on December 23, 1930 to Albert and Mary (Watters) Prouse. She graduated from Golden High School in 1948 and then worked as a secretary at Colorado School of Mines for four years. Dorothy married Dr. Russell C. Nelson from Bogota, NJ in 1952. They lived in Oak Ridge, TN until 1954 when Russell accepted a position with Sylvania Electric in Towanda, PA. In 1961 Russell accepted a position to teach at the University of Nebraska and they made their home in Lincoln.

Dorothy was a member of First Evangelical Covenant Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of Covenant Women. She served on the Board of Directors at Eastmont Towers, was a member of UNL Women's Club and the Chancellors Club of the University of Nebraska, and played in several bridge groups.

She is survived by a daughter, Janice (Robert) Herbek and a son, Jeffrey (Margaret) Nelson. She has four grandsons: Christopher (Sarah) Herbek of Houston, Brett (Brittani) Herbek, Andrew Nelson, and Quinn Nelson, all of Omaha. She has two great-grandchildren: Brighton and Tate Herbek. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Russell and her parents.

Dorothy knows that in normal times many friends would have come to say good-bye, but the safety of her friends is most important, so a private family service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Eastmont Foundation, The UNL Foundation Russell C. Nelson Scholarship fund, or First Covenant Church. lincolnfh.com