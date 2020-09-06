Menu
Loren Bonneau

September 2, 2020

Loren Bonneau (1924 –2020) WWII Veteran, educator, family man, with a passion for life passed on September 2nd. He commanded a classroom, teaching, serving as superintendent and then a professor at UNL for over 35 years. A cherished honor was being named professor of the year by students.

You couldn't miss Loren at any social gathering where he was often telling or creating memorable stories. His love for family and friends was bountiful. He loved and hated golf finally able to golf his age at 84. Loren found fitness plus two over poured bourbons a day to be the key to a happy life.

Preceding Loren was his beloved wife, Janet. Loren is survived by his daughters Jody Bonneau (Jeff Bell) and Nancy Worth (Greg), his step sons Ross Schupbach (Diane) and Lance Schupbach (Michelle Paxton), 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Donations to the UNL Teachers Scholars Academy will be gratefully accepted. Friends are encouraged to raise a Manhattan in Loren's honor and take up his cause to replace Trump.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
