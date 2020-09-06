Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marilyn M. Leach

Marilyn M. Leach

April 22, 1935 - September 2, 2020

Born to Edward C. and Blanche Michels in Mt. Carmel, Illinois on April 22nd, 1935. Marilyn was raised in southern Illinois as a "preacher's" and peach farmer's daughter following The Great Depression; she knew the value of hard work and exemplified grace and humility under some of life's most difficult challenges. Marilyn attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1957 followed by her Master of Arts degree from Kansas University in 1962.

In 1957 she married Edwin Leach and had 3 children – Dana, Sean and Kirstin. After moving to Omaha in 1974, she became the Director for the Center for Faculty Development at the University of Nebraska Omaha-a position she held for 29 years, retiring as Emerita Coordinator of Faculty Development and Service Learning in 2004. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and family; she loved summer vacations to the beach; her favorite animal was the giraffe and she loved the color blue.

She is preceded in death by, parents, Edward C. and Blanche Michels; sisters, Miriam Davis and Ruth Michels; brother, Clark Michels. Survived by, children, Dana Lynn McNeil, Sean Michel Leach (Holly), Kirstin Ann Gallagher; sister, Joyce Rhodes; grandchildren, Liam and Erin McNeil, Jonathan and Braden Leach; sister-in-law, Kay Michels.

Memorial Service will be delayed due to coronavirus. More information to be announced at a later date.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.