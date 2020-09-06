John L. Kopischke

February 28, 1928 - September 3, 2020

John L. Kopischke, 92, of Lincoln, died on September 3, 2020. Mr. Kopischke was born February 28, 1928 in Marinette, WI to Lester & Alice (Larson) Kopischke. He graduated from Marinette High School in 1946. He received his Bachelor's Degree in 1950 and his Master's Degree in Library Science in 1952, both from the University of Wisconsin. John served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and following that began a teaching career as a librarian Watoma High School in 1954.

This career path took him to Country Day School in St. Louis, MO; the Azores Islands; Wheelus Air Force Base in Tripoli, Libya; Chateauroux AFB in Deols France; Lakenheath AFB in New Market, England; Scottsbluff Public Library in Scottsbluff, NE; Wisconsin Reference and Loan Library in Madison, WI; and the Nebraska Library Commission in Lincoln, NE.

After retiring from the NLC he worked for 5 years in the trade books department of the Nebraska Book Store, finally retiring in 1994. Gardening and caring for house plants were very dear to his heart throughout his life and especially in his retirement years.

Preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy John; granddaughter, Brynn Slyter; sisters, Marilyn & Lois; niece, Julie Wilbanks; sister-in-law, Marcia Kopischke. Survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Ann (Victor Chen), Carl, Kate (Ralph Becker), Paul (Carrie Cline), (Amy DeJong, daughter-in-law), David (Amanda Bissessar); brother, Keith (Mary) Kopischke; five grandchildren; three great- grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews.

Inurnment will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 15, 2020 in Wyuka Cemetery with immediate family, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln Food Bank or Arbor Day Foundation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.