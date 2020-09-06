Mikael L. Cepure

July 17, 1964 - September 3, 2020

Mikael L. Cepure, 56, of Lincoln, passed away September 3, 2020. Born July 17, 1964 in Lincoln, NE to Janis (John) and Janice (Vosburg) Cepure. Mike was a graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School class of 1982. He then earned an Associates degree in Welding Technology from SCC. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, target shooting, disc golf, participated in the Cornhusker Games, and was a wonderful piragi maker. He especially enjoyed his cats Daisey and Blackie. Mike was a custodian at Schoo Middle School for the past nine years where he loved all the students.

Family members include his mother Janice Cepure; sister Daina Cepure Sain (Gary); brothers Paul (Marche) Cepure and Andris Cepure; nephews Johnathan Samuelson, Nick and Zac Cepure; step-mother Karen (Billy) Shelton; step-sister K. Jeannie Howe; step-niece and nephew Vickie O'Neal, Joseph Koenig; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his father Janis and grandparents.

Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday (9-11-20) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Memorials to the family for future designation or charity of your choice. No visitation. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com