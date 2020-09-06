Philip (Phil) G. Stineman

June 21, 1942 - August 31, 2020

Philip (Phil) G. Stineman, 78, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, at his home in Lincoln, NE surrounded by his family. He was born June 21, 1942 in Superior, NE to Clyde and Lois (Thompson) Stineman. Phil led a rich life filled with family, friends, a drive to succeed and to help others. He began his teaching and coaching career in 1964. In 1972, he began his real estate career in Lincoln, NE., ultimately retiring from Woods Bros Realty. He always enjoyed woodworking and home remodeling and was an avid golfer, bowler and could always be found on the sidelines or in the bleachers cheering for his daughters, and grandchildren. He is a member of Hickman Masonic Lodge and past member of the Sesostris Shrine. Phil's commitment to supporting young athletes led him to become the founding head coach and President of the Lincoln Youth Track Club.

Family members include his wife Janet; daughters Tracy (John) Wiese, Jodi (Frank) Emsick, Nikki Stineman and Kelley Stineman; grandchildren Zach Felton, Adam (Rebecca) Wiese, Danielle (Carlos) Santander, Jessica (Devan) Polt; Blake, Megan, Katie and Henry Emsick; Kelsey, Mackenzie, Kyley and Chloe Toomey; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers John (Carmen) Stineman and Nathan (Stephanie) Stineman; sister Sharon (Ed) Kleven; sisters-in-law Armona Stineman and Jean Hale; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Daniel.

Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th & Yankee Hill Rd) with Pastor Lisa Borchardt officiating. Livestreaming at roperandsons.com/Livestream. Inurnment will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Superior, NE. Because of Phil's support of his daughter Nikki's dedication to rescuing pets, memorials can be sent to the fund: Lincoln Nebraska and Surrounding Areas Lost and Found Pets in care of West Gate Bank. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance."Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com