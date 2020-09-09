Mark Alan Westberg

September 4, 2020

Mark Alan Westberg, 48, of Brainerd, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and holding his wife's hand on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Mark will forever be known for his warm smile, quick wit, sense of humor and infectious laugh. Mark will be missed by his wife of 19 years, Tina (Theisen); parents, Vern and Jan; siblings Kristin LaPorta , Kurt and Karl (Stephanie) West berg, his mother-in- law Florianna Theisen, and his sister and brother- in- laws Cindy (Tom) Flatley, Steve (Paula) Theisen and his nieces and nephews Sophia, Adam, Josie Laporta; Warren and Everett Westberg; Steve (Nicole), Brent (Christine), Thomas Flatley, April (Warren) Ellingsworth, Steve and Andrew Theisen. Great nephew and nieces Logan, Lexi and Olivia as well as his Uncles, Aunts, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Milton and Sophie Westberg, Herman and Bertha Schmeeckle, Aunt Doris Schmeeckle, Marilyn Schmeeckle, Al and Lorys Westberg, and father- in- law Stephen Theisen.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 10 at the Nelson – Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. There will be a memorial service celebrating Mark's Life at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 11 at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.