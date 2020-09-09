Menu
Charles F. Hetherington

July 29, 1944 - September 4, 2020

Survived by Brothers Chris, Mike (Clara M.), Randy, Russell (Sharon), Sisters Marie Emanuel (Wayne), Veronica Taylor (Michael) and sister-in-law Theresa, many nieces and nephews. Preceded by Parents Francis and Vera, brother James. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:00 A.M. St. Joseph's Catholic church 7900 Trendwood Drive. Cremation no viewing or visitation. Burial at a later date. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
