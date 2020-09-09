John L. Pusey

April 10, 1952 - September 5, 2020

John L. Pusey was born April 10,1952 to parents Patricia (McCord) Pusey and John J. Pusey. He was raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He graduated from A.L.H.S in 1970 and was an honor student and drum major for the band. He graduated from the University of Iowa in Political Science. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. John worked for Sheller Globe and later moved to Waxahachie, TX, where he was a safety engineer for Chevron Oil. He also worked in Aurora as a safety officer in an ethanol plant. He lived the last 20 years in Lincoln, but remained a lifelong Hawkeye fan. Cancer claimed John Sept 5th. New address: Heaven. Celebration of life Sept.12 at Abel Park 18th & E St.,10:30 a.m. (Due to Covid-19, requesting close friends and family and please wear a mask.) Loved by brother, Dr. Robert Pusey (Wendy) and sister Deb Embury (Alan) and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to friend and caregiver, Donny Ginn and Tabitha Hospice. Condolences at wyuka.com