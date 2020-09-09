Stewart James Alley

February 27, 1959 - September 6, 2020

Stewart James Alley, died in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his wife and two kids Sunday evening September 6th. He was 61 years of age. Stewart was born February 27, 1959 in Lincoln, NE. He married his wife Susette on December 4, 1982 in Lincoln, NE. Stewart worked in the Alley Concrete Construction business until the spring of 1993 when he created his own Concrete Construction business, Stewart's Concrete Inc. A man of true grit, Stewart worked hands-on for his company until his body no longer allowed. Part of the joy of being self employed lead to the numerous relationships Stewart formed in and out of the concrete business. Although perceived as an occasional curmudgeon, he enjoyed the day to day comradery life provided with his many friends. Those friendships lead him on a path as a highly successful race car owner. Although work, friends, and hobbies were of great importance to him, family was always the focal point of Stewart's life. He loved his five grandchildren with all of his heart. Yep, Yep, Quack, Quack. Stewart is survived by his wife Susette; son William Alley (Aislynne) of Bennet, NE; daughter Bobbi Jo Roberts (Ryan) of Aurora, NE; Stewart had 5 grandchildren, Taelynne, Harrison, Tityn, Cameron, and Traetyn; survived by mother Janice Hogan (Dale) of Lincoln, NE; brothers Todd Alley of Lincoln, NE; Jim Hoppens (Sandy) of Green Valley, AZ; sisters Lisa McDonald (Cliff) of Beaumont, TX; Jackie Young (Alan) of Folsom, CA; Stewart was preceded in death by his father William Harrison and brother Scott William. A visitation will be held at Lincoln Memorial, 6800 S. 14th street. Thursday, September 10th 5-8pm. Funeral services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Friday September 11th at 2pm. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. lincolnfh.com