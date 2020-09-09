Lucretia "Lucky" Heaps

June 2, 1940 - September 5, 2020

Lucretia "Lucky" Heaps, 80, Lincoln, died Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born June 2, 1940 in Madison, NE to Weldon and Marian (Fletcher) Rakowsky. She retired as a Supervisor for the Nebraska Department of Roads after 40+ years and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She wrote a daily email/blog to family and friends she called her "blah blah". She always had an abundant vegetable garden she shared with neighbors, church friends and all acquaintances who crossed her path. She loved and nurtured her rose garden. She shared beautiful bouquets of cut roses with neighbors, family and friends. Family includes: husband, Donald; daughter, Melanie Ramsier, Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Karissa, Stormy and Harleigh; brothers and sisters, Sharon (Ron) Veskrna, Norfolk, NE, Arland Rakowsky, Hollywood, FL, Pamela (Russell) Ropte, Grand Island, NE and Mark (Charlene) Rakowsky, Madison, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held 11:00am, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St., Lincoln, NE with Pastor Gary Dunker officiating. Cremation/No visitation. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St, Lincoln, NE 68507. Condolences online at RoperAndSons.com