Julia L. Melichar

December 18, 1934 - September 8, 2020

Julia L. Melichar, was born on December 18, 1934, to Wiston Merrill and Amy Irene Fougeron in Pleasant Dale, NE. She passed away on September 8, 2020 in Lincoln. Julia was a longtime resident of Emerald, NE and was a homemaker. She was involved with the Pleasant Dale United Methodist Church, Blue River Chapter of Eastern Star OES 132, Lincoln Senior Choir and Extension Club. Gene and Julie were known far and wide for their annual spring plant stand in Emerald. She is survived by her children, son, Bruce (Deb) Melichar; daughters, LeeAnn (Dan) Lauenroth and Wendy (Doug) Badje all of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Helen Busboom of Seward, NE and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; sisters, Joanne Lostroh, Cheryl Ott and great grandson, Chase Lauenroth. A Celebration of Julia's Life will be held at 11:00am, Friday, September 11th at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee (SW Corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd). Public visitation on Thursday, September 10th from 1:30-5:30pm. Friends and family may view the recorded service on Roper and Sons website at roperandsons.com. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. Memorials to the Pleasant Dale United Methodist Church or to the family for a Malcolm School Scholarship. On-line condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left at www.roperandsons.com