Porsche Danielle Shepard

June 19, 1990 - September 5, 2020

Porsche D. Shepard, 30, of Lincoln, passed away September 5, 2020. Born June 19, 1990 in Lincoln to Julie & Roddy Shepard. Porsche is survived by Sons, Jae'Veon & Israel Williams; Parents, Julie & Roddy Shepard; Grandmother, Elizabeth Goldenstein; Brothers, Chase & Tayler Goldenstein; Sister-in-laws, Courtney & Megan Goldenstein; Neices, Brooklyn, Kinley & Braelyn Goldenstein; Nephews, Uzziah, Makkiah & Jossiah Goldenstein; Many other Family & Friends. Visitation: Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9am-1pm at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5844 Fremont Street) Visitation will be in accordance with local social distancing and health guidelines. Celebration of Porsche's Life to follow the visitation at Purbaugh Estate (9500 S. 56th Street). To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com