Phyllis McCaul

September 5, 2020

Phyllis McCaul, 71, passed away Saturday, September 5th surrounded by friends and family in her home. Phyllis was a loving mother of 12 children, Brandon (1972-2017), John, Daniel, Steve, Dennis, Cheyenne, Makayla, Justice, Levi, Kennedy, Shawnee, and Willow; grandmother of many, many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Phyllis spent her life dedicated to advocacy for people with mental health and substance use challenges and their families. She touched so many people's lives in so many profound ways and took pride in her ability to connect with all people, no matter their history or struggles. Phyllis is described by her friends and colleagues as caring, strong willed, spunky, selfless, giving, fire-cracker, mother goose, survivor, and kind hearted role-model. She was a great story-teller, advocate, and pioneer in the state of Nebraska for Behavioral Health advocacy. She was known for giving gifts to staff and their children in her office, and always kept an eye out of tokens of appreciation she could purchase for her friends and family. Phyllis worked as the Region V Consumer Specialist from 2001 until her passing. She served on the Joint Behavioral Health Advisory Committee, the People's Council, Mental Health Association's Board of Directors, and many other committees and councils throughout the course of her career. As the first Peer hired in our state, Phyllis was instrumental in the development of Peer Support Positions throughout Nebraska and the Mental Health Association of Nebraska. She brought Wellness Recovery Action Planning Groups to the Mental Health Crisis Center in Lincoln for years. Everyone at the Mental Health Crisis Center will miss her dearly. Phyllis is loved dearly by her family, friends, and community and will always be remembered as the profoundly strong, mother, grandmother, friend, and advocate she was.