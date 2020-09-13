Mary June (Lambert) Curtin

July 28, 1928 - August 30, 2020

Mary June (Lambert) Curtin, 92 of Lincoln passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Mary was born July 28, 1928 to Eugene and Effie Lambert in Davenport, NE. Upon moving to Sterling, Mary and Charlie were united in marriage in 1946. To them were born 3 daughters. Mary taught country school, was a medical assistant and worked in the health dept. for the State of Nebraska. She was active in the Methodist Church, teaching bible school and serving as a layleader. She volunteered as an EMT and was on the Johnson County Hospital Board. Mary was kind, caring and loving to all, putting others before herself. She loved music and was an avid bridge and scrabble player. Survivors: daughters, Cynthia Schwartz (Rodney), Patricia Curtin, Susan Powers (James), 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Sisters Joan McNally and Nancy Dyas (Hess), brother Steve Lambert (Karen), brother-in-law Keith Curtin. Preceded in death by Charles Curtin (husband), Elizabeth MacRae (sister) and Jerald Lambert (brother). Services will be held at the St. Mark's United Church 84th & Pioneers in Lincoln on Sept. 18 at 11:00 am. Due to the Covid we will have to limit guests to family only. Burial service will be in Sterling at 2:00 pm. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association.