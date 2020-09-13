Patrick Leroy Haverty

February 2, 1962 - September 10, 2020

Patrick Leroy Haverty was born on February 2, 1962 in Merced, CA to Leroy "Dale" and Anna Pearl (Barbour) Haverty. The family moved to Nebraska City in 1968, where he lived most of his life. Pat married Deanna Stukenholtz on December 18, 1981. Pat was a beloved husband, brother, son, father, and grandfather. Pat worked as a Buffalo County Sheriff Deputy, ran multiple service stations, and worked in economics in Nebraska City and Lincoln. He was successful at each of these endeavors. He enjoyed outings with friends and family, golf, and of course all of the Nebraska Cornhusker teams. Pat died in Lincoln September 10, 2020 after complications following open heart surgery at the age of 58. Survivors include his wife, Deanna; children, Brent, Lindsey (Matt) and Craig (Emily); grandchildren, Lucas, Natalie, Blake, Dominic, Claire, and Mya; parents, Dale and Anna; sisters, Linda Rugg (Ulf Olsson) and Lora(John) Tomlinson; and brother Marty Haverty. Visitation with family is 5-7 PM Monday, and a Celebration of Life and lunch will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020, both at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Mortuary, 7805 Center St. in Omaha. Attendees can share memories and stories if desired, or written stories can be shared if submitted. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.