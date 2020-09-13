Kuei-Yun "Lina" Hsu Faith

Kuei-Yun "Lina" Hsu Faith, 77, born in Taipei, Taiwan and longtime resident of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Hospital. She was a carefree soul who brought laughter, joy, and happiness to every life she touched. Her creative use of the English language will be sorely missed with some of her family's favorite phrases being; "Cashino, hot fuzzy (fudge) sundaes and lucky charmies". Throughout Lina's life she found great joy in food (and sharing her dishes with others), bingo, going to the "cashino", traveling, spending time with her friends, and most of all, her family. Lina's passing was sudden and very unexpected. She is survived by her husband, Harold; sister, Kuei-Chu Hsu of Taipei, Taiwan; daughters, Ling Faith-Heuertz (John Heuertz) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, May Faith of Lincoln; son, Rick Faith (Lucy) of Milford; six granddaughters; two nieces, and countless friends. No services are planned at this time. In honor of Lina, donations can be made to the People's City Mission, or Linh Quang Buddhist Center in Lincoln. lincolnfh.com