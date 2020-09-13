Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert L. Kellas

Robert (Bob) L. Kellas

November 9, 1937 - September 9, 2020

Robert (Bob) L. Kellas, age 82 passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born November 9, 1937 in Aurora, Nebraska and served in the United States Navy and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Robert worked for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 27 years and he enjoyed spending time with family during the holidays, watching Husker football, volleyball, baseball, fishing and bird watching. Survived by his wife Sandra of 30 years; 4 daughters, 2 sons, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-grand child on the way. Preceded in death by 2 granddaughters and 1 grandson. lincolnfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.