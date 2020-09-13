Menu
Winston J. "Winnie" Zimmerman

January 27, 1941 - September 6, 2020

Winston J. "Winnie" Zimmerman passed away on September 6, 2020. Born January 27, 1941 to Alvin and Zola (Stahl) Zimmerman in Lincoln. Retired after 34 years from Black Hills Energy. Graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1958, the first class to go all 4 years in the new school; Coached South Lincoln Track Club; Liked slot machines; Loved bowling, fast cars, SLTC, and Husker Football & Volleyball. Survivors include wife, Connie; daughters, Chris (Brad) Shattuck, Cindy (Jay) Rini, Cheri (Darwin) Johnson; step-daughters, Carolyn Wanek, Jodie (Steve) Fuelberth; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and his Fur Pets, Bubba and Moxie. Preceded in death by parents. Memorial Service 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 21st at Roper & Sons Midtown Chapel 4300 O Street. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. Memorials to the family for future designation. No Viewing/No Visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
