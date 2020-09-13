Gladys Marie Vrana

January 4, 1932 - September 7, 2020

Gladys Marie Vrana, 88, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday September 7. She was born January 4, 1932 to Frank & Evelyn (Chmelka) Makovicka on a farm north of Seward, NE. When Gladys was only three years old, her mother died, leaving three small children. Gladys was raised by her grandmother, Mary Makovicka, in Bee. She received her first eight years of education in Bee and graduated from Seward in 1950. During this time, she became acquainted with Don Vrana and they were married June 6th, 1950 at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Seward. To this union, five daughters were born. Don's job sent them to Papillion where Gladys worked in the Courthouse for the Sarpy County Assessor. After five years the family moved to Syracuse where she served as a bookkeeper for several businesses. Don and Gladys also worked together for 40 years in the auction business. Until very recently, she enjoyed volunteer work at the Syracuse Area Churches Food Pantry, Otoe County Museum and Syracuse Area Health Auxiliary Thrift Store. She also a member of the St. Paulinus Altar Society and the Syracuse Library Board. Gladys is survived by daughters: Katherine Kay Bruns, Laurie Ann (Jim) Deseck, Rebecca Jo (Doug) Antes, MaryBeth (David) McWilliams; Grandchildren: Amy (Tim) Frederick, Corie (Kirk) Gorton, Kristine (Andrew) Stolley, Matthew (Danielle) Deseck, Jeni (Mike) Leefers, Joshua Antes, Tim (Carlie) Antes, Sarah (Matt) Kelly, Ethan (Alicia) McWilliams, Anthony (Madison) McWilliams; 15 Great-Grandchildren; in-laws Tony (Elaine) Vrana, Janice (Larry) Sorge, Sondra Vrana; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband of 69 years, Don, infant daughter Mary Elizabeth (born & died on Sept 7th, 1968), grandmother Mary Makovicka, son-in-law Bob Bruns, sister Dorothy Bye, brother Robert Makovicka, in-laws Eddy & Vivian Soucek, Jerry Vrana and David Gene Vrana. Public visitation (no family greeting - masks required) 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18 Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 644 Park St., Syracuse. Public rosary (no family greeting - masks required) 7 p.m. - Friday, Sept. 18 St. Paulinus Catholic Church, 476 Poplar St., Syracuse. Mass of Christian Burial (immediate family members only) 10 a.m. - Saturday, Sept. 19 St. Paulinus Catholic Church, Syracuse. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Live Streamed on St. Paulinus Catholic Church Facebook page. The link is posted on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey website. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.