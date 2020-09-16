Dan Lynch

January 29, 1952 - September 11, 2020

Dan Lynch, 68, of Yankton, SD, died September 11, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center. Daniel Lee Lynch was born January 29, 1952 in Yankton, SD to Bill and Alice (Stevens) Lynch. He graduated from Yankton High School in 1970 and then attended UNL on a football scholarship.

On June 28, 1975, Dan married Elizabeth "Liz" Gross in Yankton. They lived in Emerald, Nebraska just west of Lincoln and purchased Merle's Food and Drink. He operated the restaurant until 2008 when he officially retired and later sold the business to their son, Benjamin, in 2012. In 2005, Dan and Liz built their log home and moved west of Yankton.

Dan is survived by his wife, Liz Lynch of Yankton; two children: Benjamin Lynch of Tabor, SD and Allison (Zeb) Pent of Fort Worth, TX; three grandsons; his father, Bill Lynch of Yankton; three brothers: Bob (Kristi), Tom and Pat Lynch; and many nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Lynch; and one brother, Mike Lynch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Contact Center or Yankton Athletic Programs.

A celebration of his life is 5:30 PM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay and on Dan's obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.